Marshfield coffee shop giving back to elementary schools

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - Coffee Cabin in Marshfield is serving up special coffee sleeves made by local elementary schools.
Every coffee that's bought at the cabin will have a special sleeve made by children from one of six different elementary schools with a specific week for each school until January 8th.
Coffee Cabin owner Kirsten Tertin says the sleeves have been a hit amongst their customers.
"The elderly collect them. They make us laugh. Every sleeve is different," said Tertin. "Some are funny, some are really cute and witty, some are just full of fun and happiness."
If a schools sells out their sleeves, they receive $500 to go directly to their art program, and if they sell half of the sleeves, that art program will receive $250.