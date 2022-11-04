Marshfield dealing with budget, fire and police could see cuts

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The new year is almost here, which means cities and counties are finalizing their budgets for 2023, which can come with difficulties.
"We're challenged with state-imposed levy limits and flat state aids for use for operating expenses," Jennifer Selenske, the Finance Director of the city of Marshfield, said.
Rising costs are also causing trouble.
"We're also facing an 8% inflation rate, so we're challenged with flat revenues but increasing rates of providing services," Selenske said.
Marshfield's city council now looking at cutting their budget 4% across the board, from Parks and Recreation to police and fire.
"We gotta cut 200 thousand dollars from each department," Mike Meyers, the Fire and Police Commission President, said, "We're just trying to be fair here."
They're also setting priorities on what should be kept.
"We try to use what the community prioritizes in its service level as a guide," Selenske said.
She says that while police and fire are funded separately from the city budget, through property taxes and state aid, they're still facing tighter budgets.
"All police, fire EMS services are a priority for the community, so we're trying to focus on ways to maintain services there," she said.
The Fire and Police Commission met early Friday morning to discuss their options.
"We're down to the point where the only place to cut is to cut services as far as the fire department is concerned," Pete Fletty, Marshfield Fire Chief, said.
Even if some services, like installing child safety seats and hazmat training are cut, Fletty says it still won't be enough, leaving just one other option to trim spending.
"That's going to involve cutting staff, I don't know how else to get there."
The city's budget has not been finalized, with another meeting scheduled Tuesday to look at finalizing the budget and any possible cuts.