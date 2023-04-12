Marshfield Fire issues temporary burning ban

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department issued a temporary ban on recreational fires within the city limits, starting on Wednesday.
This comes after the National Weather Service recently issued a Red Flag Warning for most of central and southern Wisconsin due to strong winds, warm temperatures and dryness, which can all create dangerous fire conditions.
The department says all outdoor burning should be avoided.
The burning ban will remain in effect until weather conditions improve and the National Weather Service lifts the Red Flag Warning.