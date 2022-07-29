Marshfield Mall planning to close for renovations

MARSHFIELD Wis. (WAOW) - The Marshfield Mall is set to close in just a few weeks, but plans are in the works to redevelop the building into a new shopping center.
This week, businesses inside the mall were given notice of plans to close down portions of the mall as early as September 1st -- with some saying they have no choice but to relocate.
One business saying the quick notice has left them unsure of their future.
City leaders say this project could overall benefit the community's economy.
"To see folks stay in the city of Marshfield and shop, that's a benefit to the community," said City Planner Steven Wiley.
"There is always the benefit of having that agglomeration - that mass of people so to speak - and seeing them stay here, shop at the mall or other locations, and frequent other businesses in the community," said Wiley.
The plan from mall co-owner Midland Management, which was pitched to city leaders back in may, calls for renovating the existing building to create space for large "big-box" retail stores.
Ashley Furniture, Harbor Freight, and Kohls - the three anchor stores of the mall have confirmed they will remain open during the renovations.
As of now, there is no timeline for the project, but renovations are expected to begin in September.
"I think it would beneficial for the community, especially people with kids to use the mall and the play area," said Marshfield resident Ken Haupt.
It is still not clear if the project will impact taxpayers, or how much it could cost.