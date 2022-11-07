Marshfield Police & Fire Commission hosts special meeting surrounding proposed budget cuts

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - City officials are looking at tightening next year's budget - which will include the Marshfield Police and Fire Departments.
At a special meeting Monday, The Marshfield Police & Fire Commission debating how to cut 4% from the budget, saying the cut would make the emergency services they provide almost undoable.
"there is no way I can do what you're asking, or what the councils asking to do without hurting the city- it just cant be done," said Andy Keogh of the Police & Fire Commission.
Those cuts come to almost $1 million dollars from each budget.
Many police and fire officials listening in, with the commission making the point that police and fire services are just irreplaceable.
Also saying the only way to slash there budget by that much is to cut staff.
The City Administrator and the Council hearing their points, but sharing its their job to do what's best for everyone in Wausau as they look to trim the budget across the board.
"Its just hard getting to $960,000 dollars - that's literally math, that's the problem I'm dealing with, but believe me I get what your saying that all expenses being cut are not at all equal," said Steve Barg, the City of Marshfield Administrator.
None of the proposals are final, the full council will meet tomorrow afternoon where the budget is expected to be finalized.