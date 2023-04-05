Marshfield schools reflect after their referendum fails to pass

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - "You can't keep that going forever without replacing it," said Frances Bohon, President of the Marshfield School Board after voters denied a nearly 100 million-dollar referendum request Tuesday.
Officials at Marshfield School District say they are disappointed and are back to the drawing board - looking for ways to fund improvements and upkeep at the district.
"We remain positive, and we'll use this as an opportunity to re-evaluate what our facilities needs are moving forward and go back to the drawing board," said Superintendent of Marshfield Schools, Ryan Christianson. "Coming up with a new plan that we hope will be successful down the road."
They also remain wary. As costs continue to rise, that potentially makes it a more expensive project in the future.
"Hopefully costs won't go up to much by the time those things have to be done," said Bohon.
Now they find themselves looking for other options in the hopes that nothing or nobody needs to be cut.
"When you deal with the budget, if any of those needs become imminent, then we just have to cut other things to make it happen," said Bohon.
She says that may include cutting staff.
The school was looking for a more secure entrance to both the elementary and high school. On top of that, upgrading their tech ed space. Something they take pride in and hope to grow the program.
"We have one of the best Tech-Ed programs in the state at Marshfield high school right now," said Christianson. "The purpose of the referendum that we had before voters was to improve facilities so that we could do even better. Capitalize on great things that are already going on in our school."
School officials say they're going to let things settle before they start looking at costs and where they might be able to trim if they can't get funds.