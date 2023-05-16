Marshfield Skate Park will have permanent memorial to remember teen

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - A permanent memorial bench and concrete art wall will go in at Marshfield Skate Park to remember 16-year-old Cam Kirschbaum who died from fentanyl poisoning in October.
The family held a vigil for Kirschbaum at the skate park in October to celebrate Kirschbaum's life. A wall of flowers, artwork and graffiti spray-paint was put on some of the structures at the skate park. That caused a bit of controversy as people didn't mind memorializing Kirschbaum, but also didn't want structures potentially ruined with graffiti.
The Common Council and the Parks & Recreation Department plan to replace the graffiti with colorful artwork to remember the boy, according to a news release from the city of Marshfield.
Also according to the release:
The project is being led by council member Mike O'Reilly. O'Reilly's plans include an illuminated concrete wall at the park's entrance which will have painted murals on both sides. A memorial bench purchased with monetary donations through a GoFundMe page created by one of the child's close friends will be installed near the wall as a place to rest and reflect.
Around the fence 25 pieces of artwork on the fence around the park.
The goal of the project is to connect with the youth that utilizes the park and keep healthy choices as a goal while still remembering Kirschbaum.
"This is important to me because our country is losing over 100K people per year to fentanyl poisoning, and we need to make sure this never leaves the spotlight," O'Reilly said in the release. I also think this is an opportunity to unite our community for an important purpose while recognizing this tragic event that got us where we are."
The construction is expected to begin soon.
If anyone is interested in getting involved with this project or providing financial support, please reach out to Mike.OReilly@ci.marshfield.wi.us or call (715) 498-3785.