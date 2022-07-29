Marshfield to Celebrate Hub City Days

MARSHFIELD Wis. (WAOW) - The Marshfield Community is celebrating it's history this weekend with Hub City Days.
The weekend is filled with live entertainment, car shows, and a family phone zone.
This is the 30th anniversary of the event. It is free to enter, local vendors and shops will available.
"Its great to be together, in places like our wonderful parks, like the ones in the family plaza, as well as places that have seen the test of time like all of our historic buildings, and the different people that have really cherished Marshfield as there home and the place they enjoy visiting - year after year," said Kaelie Gomez, Executive Director of Main St.
Main St. is a national non-profit with a location in Marshfield, which is where all proceeds will be donated too.