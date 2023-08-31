 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ON TODAY...
...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY...

The combination of warming temperatures, low relative humidity and
south winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph will bring
elevated fire weather conditions to parts of central and north
central Wisconsin today.

Additional fire weather concerns are expected on Sunday and Labor
Day as hotter air moves into the region and afternoon relative
humidity values drop into the 20s and 30s and southwest winds
gusting to around 25 mph.

Under these conditions, fires will start and spread easily.
Please exercise caution with any fires and continue to monitor the
forecast and visit the Wisconsin DNR website and click on the
appropriate county to view current burning restrictions,
especially if you plan on camping or do any outdoor burning.

Marshfield Utilities building removal facility to help address PFAS found in wells last year

  • Updated
  • 0
PFAS

A new facility is being built by Marshfield Utilities as a spot for temporary PFAS removal in Marshfield.

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — A new facility is being built by Marshfield Utilities as a spot for temporary PFAS removal in Marshfield. 

The facility will be located at S. 29th Avenue and Apple St. near the bike path. According to a news release from Marshfield Utilities, this facility will be used to address the PFAS contaminants found in affected wells in April 2022.

The PFAS removal facility is expected to be complete in early 2024.

Also according to the release:

Currently, the concrete pad & underground piping that moves water to the facility from the wells and back to the Southside Booster Station is being constructed. The installation of the PFAS removal trailer will occur later this year on the concrete pad. 

The wells taken out of service provided 1.2 million gallons of water per day for the Marshfield community. The remaining wells have been able to maintain and manage an increased demand due to the dry weather.

Marshfield is currently on pace to consume more water this year than in any of the previous 15 years. The combination of reduced water sources and high demand has decreased Marshfield Utilities' ability to flush water mains.

The reduction in flushing has increased discolored water events. When the PFAS removal facility is in service, and the four wells go back into water production, MU will return to regular maintenance flushing operations.

Until then, Marshfield Utilities would like customers to know that the water is safe.

During this time, customers should keep notifying Marshfield Utilities if they have any discolored water issues so that issues can be tracked and support expedited clean-up.

