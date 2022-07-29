Marshfield Utilities files for electric rate study, potential rate hike

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Marshfield Utilities has announced that they have filed for an electric rate increase for the first time in six years.
The Utility says it’s due to an increase in operating costs combined with the costs associated with their new facility. The increase was expected, and officials note that the contracts for the new building were locked in before the current inflationary pressure hit the market which could ease the pain of the increases.
WSAU Radio says the utility says they are looking for an increase of about 8%. But the utility notes that their rates remain significantly lower than those paid by other cooperative or investor-owned utility companies in surrounding communities.
The cost study with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin will begin soon with any potential increase going into effect in early 2023. Public hearings will be part of the study process.