Marshfield's Wildwood Zoo receives new red fox

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) — Wildwood Park & Zoo in Marshfield announced the arrival of a new male red fox Monday.
The new fox arrives just days after Wildwood Park & Zoo lost unexpectedly lost Willow, a red fox, when she went in for a routine surgery. The zoo also lost an artic fox in March.
The new fox is named Felix, and he is only about four months old and is considered a “cross” fox in coloring, according to a news release from the City of Marshfield.
Felix remained off exhibit for the past month to acclimate to his new caretakers and ensure he was medically up to date.
He was originally kept as a pet and transferred to Wildwood Zoo when his
living situation needed to be adjusted.
According to the release:
Felix is a very confident, curious, and playful individual who is thriving on exhibit.
He has already begun training and bonding with his zookeepers in hopes that
he can continue to educate and engage visitors through programs.
Red foxes are the most common fox species in the world and the largest of the true foxes.