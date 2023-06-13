Mary's Place opens a new location in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marshfield nonprofit Mary's Place is opening a second location in Wood County.
Mary's Place has helped over 1,000 people since it opened its doors in 2005 nearly two decades ago.
They stand by their mission: To provide shelter for those who need it, hope for the hopeless, and restoration in the lives that need it most.
Peter McDonald, who is currently a site manager for the organization, is a success story of the program showing how anyone can do it with a little help.
"Follow the suggestions, it does work. Do what I did, and if you need to, ask questions. Talk to me, I have no problem talking to anybody about this program," said McDonald.
The new site celebrated with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, and the organization will open its doors officially on June 19.
The average cost for residents is $80 per week and they are currently taking applications for both residents and volunteers.