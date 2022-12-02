Mary's Place to open transitional housing in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) — An area nonprofit is expanding its resources to provide transitional housing for those in need in Wisconsin Rapids.
Mary’s Place along with the help of the Legacy Foundation are now renovating the apartments at the corner of Chase St. and 8th St. S.
The goal is to provide men and women in the community with no or low income with short-term housing to help them get back on their feet.
"If folks are finding themselves staying in a vehicle, or staying with family or friends, or maybe their rent -they're one emergency away from losing their apartment," said Sarah Hoth, a volunteer and Project Manager for Mary's Place.
The building will have 11 separate apartments spaces and will help give those in the program financial guidance, job referrals and other opportunities.
Services are scheduled to begin in spring.