...LIGHT SNOW AND GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED FOR THE REST OF TONIGHT...

Snow is moving across central and north-central Wisconsin just
behind a cold front late this evening. As this precipitation moves
east, rain may mix in with the snow across northeast Wisconsin.
Accumulations of one half to one inch of snow is possible across
central and north central Wisconsin for the rest of the night.
Some roads and sidewalks are likely to become slippery. Motorists
are urged to use caution if traveling tonight.  Lesser amounts
will be found over the Fox Valley to far northeast Wisconsin.

West to northwest winds are expected to increase after midnight
and become strong and gusty. Wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph could
make driving large vehicles difficult on north south roads through
Saturday morning.

Mary's Place to open transitional housing in Wisconsin Rapids

Mary's Place to open transitional housing in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) — An area nonprofit is expanding its resources to provide transitional housing for those in need in Wisconsin Rapids.

Mary’s Place along with the help of the Legacy Foundation are now renovating the apartments at the corner of Chase St. and 8th St. S.

The goal is to provide men and women in the community with no or low income with short-term housing to help them get back on their feet.

"If folks are finding themselves staying in a vehicle, or staying with family or friends, or maybe their rent -they're one emergency away from losing their apartment," said Sarah Hoth, a volunteer and Project Manager for Mary's Place.

The building will have 11 separate apartments spaces and will help give those in the program financial guidance, job referrals and other opportunities.

Services are scheduled to begin in spring.

