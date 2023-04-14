Masks no longer required at Marshfield Clinic Health System starting Monday

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Alexander Reservoir affecting Lincoln
County.

Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir affecting Wood County.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Prairie River near Merrill affecting Lincoln County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Otter Rapids-Eagle River,
Rainbow Reservoir, Rhinelander, Alice Lake Reservoir, Tomahawk Dam,
Hat Rapids Dam, Grandfather Dam, Merrill, Alexander Reservoir,
Wausau, Rothschild, Dubay Reservoir, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point,
Wisconsin Rapids, Biron Reservoir...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Flood waters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:55 AM CDT Friday the stage was 13.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH THIS
EVENING...

Very warm temperatures, relative humidities of 15 to 25 percent
and south winds gusting to 25 mph will result in near critical
fire weather conditions across snow free areas through this
evening.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildfire. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking
materials, chainsaws, and all-terrain vehicles all have the ability
to throw a spark and ignite a wildfire. Debris burning should not
be attempted.

  • 0

(WAOW) — Patients and Marshfield Clinic Health System (MCHS) staff will no longer be required to wear masks starting Monday, April 17. 

The decision comes on the heels of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services plan to end the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency May 11. 

“Patient, visitor and employee safety is our number one priority for those entering and working in our facilities, and every COVID-19 guideline we put in place during the pandemic was for their protection,” said Dr. Samantha Klebe, chief medical officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System in a news release from MCHS.

“Given the current trends showing lower rates in hospitalizations and community transmission, we believe we’re in a position to adjust some of those guidelines while maintaining a high level of safety and precaution.”

People can still choose to wear masks and staff will wear a mask if requested by the patient, the news release stated. 

