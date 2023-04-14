Masks no longer required at Marshfield Clinic Health System starting Monday

(WAOW) — Patients and Marshfield Clinic Health System (MCHS) staff will no longer be required to wear masks starting Monday, April 17.
The decision comes on the heels of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services plan to end the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency May 11.
“Patient, visitor and employee safety is our number one priority for those entering and working in our facilities, and every COVID-19 guideline we put in place during the pandemic was for their protection,” said Dr. Samantha Klebe, chief medical officer, Marshfield Clinic Health System in a news release from MCHS.
“Given the current trends showing lower rates in hospitalizations and community transmission, we believe we’re in a position to adjust some of those guidelines while maintaining a high level of safety and precaution.”
People can still choose to wear masks and staff will wear a mask if requested by the patient, the news release stated.