Massive fish kill confirmed in Shawano County

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — Bowler residents and the surrounding area are concerned over contaminated waters.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed a fish kill in the North Branch of the Embarrass River, a river that runs through Shawano County.
The DNR first received reports about the dead fish on Tuesday evening, and has been taking samples of the river water since then.
They have not confirmed what is killing off the fish up to this point, but are continuing their efforts.
The investigation of what contaminated the water is still ongoing.