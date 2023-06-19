Mayor Blaser Gives Update on Wisconsin Rapids Paper Mill

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) Close to 1,000 people were put out of a job in 2020 when the Verso Paper Mill.
Now called the Billerud Mill Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Shane Blaser tells our news partner WSAU that the city is doing its best to be optimistic.
However there isn't much the city can do while waiting for the plant to sell.
"Unfortunately we can't force them to sell it, my understanding it is for sale, and they are actively trying to sell it, but um that's all we can do. " said Mayor Blaser
The mill's closing not only effected the employees, and town of Wisconsin Rapids, but other businesses and surrounding towns as well.
His goal is that Rapids will no longer be viewed as a mill town.
Until the business sells the town, and people around it are stuck in limbo.