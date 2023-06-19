 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTH-CENTRAL AND PORTIONS
OF NORTHEAST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Calumet, Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln,
Marathon, Northern Marinette, Menominee, Northern Oconto, Oneida,
Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago
and Wood.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY
level. The best chance to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index
will occur across south central and southeast Wisconsin. In these
areas, people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while
everyone should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Elsewhere in
the advisory area, the sensitive groups described above should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Mayor Blaser Gives Update on Wisconsin Rapids Paper Mill

  • Updated
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) Close to 1,000 people were put out of a job in 2020 when the Verso Paper Mill.

Now called the Billerud Mill Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Shane Blaser tells our news partner WSAU that the city is doing its best to be optimistic.

However there isn't much the city can do while waiting for the plant to sell.

"Unfortunately we can't force them to sell it, my understanding it is for sale, and they are actively trying to sell it, but um that's all we can do. " said Mayor Blaser

The mill's closing not only effected the employees, and town of Wisconsin Rapids, but other businesses and surrounding towns as well.

His goal is that Rapids will no longer be viewed as a mill town.

Until the business sells the town, and people around it are stuck in limbo.