Medford High School applies for grant to build new storm shelter

...WINTER STORM COULD BRING HEAVY SNOW AND HAZARDOUS TRAVEL
MID-WEEK...

.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes
mid-week, spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet
across the region Tuesday night into Wednesday. The mixed
precipitation will turn to all snow over much of northern Wisconsin
Wednesday afternoon and evening, with periods of heavy snow expected
Wednesday night. East winds will also gust to 25 to 40 mph, which
could combine with heavy snow accumulations to cause tree and power
line damage. Sporadic power outages will be possible. Travel could
become hazardous due to the snow and ice. Some uncertainty remains
on exact precipitation type and amounts as temperatures will be near
freezing.

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations between 3 and 8 inches and ice accumulations between
one-tenth and two-tenths of an inch possible. Most of the ice
accumulations will occur Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Winds could gust as high as 30 to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, and Wood Counties.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. The strong winds and weight of
snow and ice on tree limbs may result in tree or power line
damage, resulting in sporadic power outages. Travel could be very
difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning and evening commutes, and the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help
you survive in case you become stranded.

&&

  • Updated
  • 0
Medford High School applies for grant to build new storm shelter

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) - Medford High School is looking to add a new storm shelter building after applying for a federal grant.

This is the second time Medford High School has applied for the federally funded grant after getting turned down in July.

School officials said they were told that the focus was more on southern schools that see tropical storms.

If they do get accepted, the school says the new building would cost approximately $8 million with $5 million coming from the federal government, and the rest would come from donations, fundraisers, or a possible referendum.

The school says that the building would connect the school and the tech education department which are currently separated right now, but they'd also like to add a gym floor for extracurricular activities for the school and community events.

"That space would serve as classrooms for our tech ed department, so this would connect to the back of our high school and it would also connect our tech ed building," said Superintendent of the Medford School District, Pat Sullivan. 

The school says if the grant does go through, it would free up existing space to add new equipment and better prepare their students for the future.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

