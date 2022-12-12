Medford High School applies for grant to build new storm shelter

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) - Medford High School is looking to add a new storm shelter building after applying for a federal grant.
This is the second time Medford High School has applied for the federally funded grant after getting turned down in July.
School officials said they were told that the focus was more on southern schools that see tropical storms.
If they do get accepted, the school says the new building would cost approximately $8 million with $5 million coming from the federal government, and the rest would come from donations, fundraisers, or a possible referendum.
The school says that the building would connect the school and the tech education department which are currently separated right now, but they'd also like to add a gym floor for extracurricular activities for the school and community events.
"That space would serve as classrooms for our tech ed department, so this would connect to the back of our high school and it would also connect our tech ed building," said Superintendent of the Medford School District, Pat Sullivan.
The school says if the grant does go through, it would free up existing space to add new equipment and better prepare their students for the future.