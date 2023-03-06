Medford High School now offering free online after-school tutoring

MEDFORD, Wis. (WAOW) - The Medford School District is looking to help their students recover from the pandemic, and hopefully boost academic scores in the process.
It's part of a new program to offer online tutoring to their high school students, free of charge.
The district is partnering with TutorMe which offers 24/7 online courses to students hoping to offset lagging test scores in the aftermath of COVID-19.
Students will have the ability to choose who tutors them, and it could even be one of their own teachers along a large pool of teachers from around the country. The school says this gives students what they need, when they need it.
"When they're sitting at home and it's midnight and they're like 'wow, i really don't understand it. I understood when I was in math class or in English class, but now I don't remember, and I don't understand it, and there's nobody there to help me.' So this is really going to I think helps those students," said Laura Lundy, Director of curriculum and instruction for the Medford School District.
Lundy adds that students have the ability to have their papers checked over and someone can get back to them usually within 12 hours.
All Medford teachers that participate in after school tutoring get compensated for it.
If all goes well, they'll try to expand the program to their middle and elementary schools.