Medication Shortage Slams Area Pharmacies

A nationwide children's medicine shortage is causing problems for area parents. Many popular children's drugs like Amoxicillin, inhalers, and even children's Tylenol, are in short supply, with pharmacies big and small turning to each other for help.
And you may be considering alternatives, for example, Cephalexin, but even that is in short supply as well. Brian Stieber, the Pharmacy Manager at Young's Drug Store, said, "So it's like, the doctor uses a second choice, and that's not even available, and as far as the nebulizing solutions, sometimes we're able to get some of those in stock."
But as bad as it may seem, Dr. Sonal Chandratre at Aspirus Health has a message for parents. She said, "What I would like to recommend, parents and families and guardians, is to not panic."
She says that the only form of Amoxicillin that is in short supply right now is the oral suspension form, and that other forms like chewables and pills are still available for parents, and that just because your pediatrician may not prescribe and antibiotic, that it isn't related to the shortage.
Chandratre said, "Antibiotics are useful only for bacterial infections, so your child's doctor is going to assess the need for an antibiotic first." She said that oral suspensions are usually only prescribed for younger children, and suggested that parents with younger children should get Amoxicillin pills and crush them up and mix them with their kids food, advising parents to be patient, and physicians to be prepared.
She said the shortage should end anywhere between February and August of next year, depending on which company the pharmacies order their drugs from.