Medication, surgery new recommendations for childhood obesity

(WAOW) -- There are new guidelines for treating childhood obesity, and those include medication or surgery.
In addition to lifestyle changes like diet and exercise, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends medication for children as young as 12 years old, or surgery for children as young as 13.
"The intention is to convey the fact that obesity is not anyone's personal failing, regardless of what the comment threads may say," said Dr. Sarah Armstrong, AAP Fellow and one of the authors of the new guidelines.
But Dr. Sonal Chandratre, a pediatric endocrinologist with Aspirus, says parents shouldn't jump to these conclusions right away.
"The statement is not recommending bariatric surgery and medications for all children with obesity," she said.
Dr. Chandratre says what works for some children might not work for all, and that these alternatives are meant to be used as last resorts.
"In certain cases where there are comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes or pre-diabetes... in those situations even now, regardless of the guidelines, as pediatric endocrinologists, we still offer pharmacotherapy," she said.
The AAP says the hope with these new guidelines is that it will remove the blame from patients who deal with situations out of their control. Dr. Chandratre says removing this stigma ensures better health outcomes for kids in the long run.
"If you are feeling stigmatized about these discussions, then you're not going to seek help," she said. "And if you as a family are not going to seek help, then your child will further feel pressured in asking for help."
With these new recommendations, Dr. Chandratre is urging families to start making healthy choices at home.
That includes eating at least five fruits and vegetables a day, having less than two hours of screen time per day, getting at least one hour of exercise, and cutting out sugar.
Dr. Chandratre says it's important for families to do these things together.
"Families should act as role models," she said. "So it's not just the child who's making the changes, the whole family should be making the changes. "
She says it can help to involve kids in making these decisions, like having them make a grocery list and even having them help cook a meal.