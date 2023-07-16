Mega church event raises money for local organizations

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW)— Eight local churches in the Wausau area hosted a praise and worship service event.
"In our community the ELCA Lutheran Churches have really been experimenting with new ways to work together and we decided to host a combine worship service," said Pastor of St. Stephen Lutheran Church Karoline Schwantes.
With all of the offerings being spilt towards three local organizations. Those being United Way of Marathon County, Faith in Action and Community Outreach Task Force.
One committee member stated how important events like these are for local organizations especially since COVID.
"Particularly since COVID attendance at churches has fallen--so another reason we need to be creative and work together," said Dolores Kessel.
The event had over 100 people attend, along with over $2,000 dollars raised in offerings.