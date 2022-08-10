Members react to mental health program’s closure

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) – Members of an area mental health program share reaction to its closure.
The sign outside North Central Health Care’s Community Corner Clubhouse says it opens the door for those struggling with mental illness, but that door will soon close due to budgeting issues.
"I feel upset, I feel at a loss,” Clubhouse member, Kelly Kaufman, said.
The Clubhouse opened its doors more than 25 years ago and has since provided those dealing with mental illnesses and addiction a place to make friends, build confidence and learn skills.
"I feel useful and needed.” Kaufman said, “It's been a tremendous help for me."
However, the program will soon close its doors for good.
"Marathon County and North Central Healthcare facilities are facing a very difficult budget year this year,” Mort McBain, the Interim Executive Director of North Central Health Care, said.
According to a program evaluation, the program costs $260,000, and without county funds, they will experience a loss of $210,000.
McBain says the Clubhouse provides a valuable program for the area, but it’s considered an ‘optional’ one, and that they need to save the money for state mandated services.
Members at the Clubhouse say that for them, it’s anything but optional.
"I've been clean for five years now, I have a license and a vehicle.” member Steven Andrew Davie, said, “I've had stable housing for the last three years which is phenomenal, and it's all thanks to Clubhouse."
Sarah Davies has been a member for 20 years and says they helped her get and hold a job, plus so much more.
"I don't know if people know how much of a lifesaver this has been for a lot of people.” Davies said, “Without them I literally probably wouldn't be alive."
There isn’t an exact date when the program will close but it is expected by the end of the year.
All full-time employees at Community Corner will be shifting to other duties within North Central Health Care, and officials say clients will be eligible for other services, though didn’t clarify what those services are.