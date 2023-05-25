Memorial Day weekend travel safety tips

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Holiday travel is expected to pick up significantly over the weekend, and officials are urging caution on the roads.
According to AAA, they're expecting over 40 million drivers on the road for Memorial Day weekend which would be a 6% increase from 2022.
For those heading out, experts say to make sure you're in a good state to be able to get behind the wheel especially traveling long distances and stay off phones.
Many are trying to get to their destination and patience may be needed with increased travel.
If drinking is in the plans, make sure to have a designated driver or way to get home safe.
"Adults partake in alcohol and so I think if we can make sure that as we're doing that, have a designated driver so we're able to mitigate those risks," said Rishelle Eithum with UW-Health.
They also mention to plan accordingly. With an expected increase in drivers along with construction, it's estimated that drivers may hit traffic delays.
"We know the state of Wisconsin and other states across the United States are in construction season, so I think making sure that as you're traveling, slowing down in those construction areas because they're going to be there," Eithum said.
Eithum also adds to go the posted speed limit especially in construction zones which can mitigate the risks of a crash.