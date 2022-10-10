MENTAL HEALTH DAY: The importance of prioritizing your mental health

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- You are not alone. That's the message from health experts on Mental Health Day.
With suicide rates skyrocketing over the last few years, it's important to take some time to reflect - and understand you're not alone.
Experts say mental health is anything that effects our emotional, psychological, and social well-being but that can look different for everyone.
"I think there is a lot of stigma around mental health," said Heidi Pritzl, LCSW and M.S.W. for Aspirus Koller Behavioral Health. "It does not look like what we 'post' usually, so for example the individual that's crying in the corner, that's not always what anxiety and depression looks like."
That's why Mental Health Day serves as a reminder to understand that you're not alone.
"If you look to your left and look to your right, you're going to see somebody that lives with mental illness, so to bring that into focus on a day like this really shows people they are not alone," said Andrea Mora, a volunteer for the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) of Portage and Wood counties.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, 1 in every 5 Americans are diagnosed with a mental health illness, but that leaves out the many others that continue to struggle undiagnosed.
"They'll have an increase in isolation or sudden shift in moods. So, somebody who is usually happy, we will see them more irritable and angrier," said Pritzl. "We also see difficulty concentrating and we may see a lack of sleep or an increase of sleep."
For many it can be hard to understand why you're not okay.
"When you're feeling that something mentally not right with you, when you feel maybe there's an issue going on, the first step is to recognize that within yourself," said Mora.
Of course, there are many crisis and mental health resources in our area, but if you need immediate help - dial 988.