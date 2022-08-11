Mental health workers react to Community Corner closure, share resources

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The announcement of North Central Health Care closing their Community Corner Clubhouse is leaving residents searching to find a new alternative to get the help they need.
Mental health professionals call the clubhouse a vital program and that losing it is going to have a far-reaching impact across Central Wisconsin.
Community Corner Clubhouse offered a safe place for those dealing with mental health and addiction to meet others going through the same issues, as well as learn skills and find a job or home.
But, with an end-of-year closure looming, "I don't know where they would be getting it," Bernie Corsten, the Director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Northwoods, said.
There are other mental health services for Marathon and surrounding counties, like NAMI, but even then, there is no direct replacement for what the Clubhouse offered.
"We're not really designed to help them with housing or other things that Communtiy Corner may be more equip to do," Corsten said.
In an email statement, Tracy Peterson, the director of Compass Counseling said, in part:
"This decision is going to harm some of the most vulnerable people in our community and will likely end up costing tax payers more due to the inability on the part of these people to access services resulting in more emergency room and crisis visits."
She and other area counselors and therapists are stepping up to try and offer their own support, but can't fill the void the closure leaves behind.
North Central Health Care says they are working to transition current Clubhouse members to other services within their network.
A final date has not been set for the Clubhouse.
If you are struggling with mental health, you can call 988, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or 211, United Way's hotline.