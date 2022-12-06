Merrill apartment fire causes results in significant damage

MERRILL (WAOW) — An apartment building in Merrill suffered significant damage during a fire on Monday night.
The Merrill Fire Department was dispatched at 11:21 p.m. Monday for a fire in the 1200 block of E. 8th St. when a woman said her couch inside her apartment was on fire.
While enroute additional resources were requested including a general alarm fire for off duty Merrill Firefighters, Tomahawk EMS to respond the scene to evaluate the apartment occupant, Wisconsin Public Service gas and electric, the City of Merrill Water Utility, Pine River Fire Department, Russell Fire Department, Wausau Fire Department and Corning Fire Department. Fire units were also assisted on scene by the Merrill Police Department.
"One tenant was evaluated on scene by EMS, and ultimately decided not to go to the hospital," said Bryson Cruise, a firefighter/paramedic with the Merrill Fire Department.
At the scene units found an approximate 50x30-foot two-story multifamily dwelling with heavy fire and smoke coming from an upper apartment, according to a press release from Merrill Fire Department.
Gas service was located on the west side of the building and turned off.
Water was applied through exterior windows on the south and west side of the structure to the involved apartment. Firefighting operations transitioned to an offensive mode after the fire was knocked down from the exterior of the structure, according to a press release from Merrill Fire Department.
The fire was successfully contained to the apartment of origin although it did sustain heavy damage. During salvage and overhaul a cat was located in an adjacent apartment and was reunited with its owner. There is a missing cat from the apartment of origin.
The Red Cross is currently assisting residents.
"Currently we are assisting two residents from two different units in the building, helping them with housing and essentials to purchase clothing food and water for the next few days and then we'll work with them through the next steps in their recovery," said Colton Pemble, a spokesperson with the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
All Merrill Fire units were clear of the scene and back in service at approximately 3 a.m. Approximately 3,000 gallons of water and 3 gallons of foam were used to extinguish the fire, the release stated.
This is the third structure fire in the Merrill Fire Department response area since Thanksgiving which means there are also three red bulbs on the department’s fire prevention wreath. The Merrill Fire Department participates in the annual Keep the Wreath Green campaign which promotes fire prevention especially from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.