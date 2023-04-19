 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1167.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:10 PM CDT Tuesday was 1168.3 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1167.5 feet on 04/11/2014.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Merrill business gives back to families of missing teens

  • Updated
  • 0
Merrill business gives back to families of missing teens

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Merrill community is reeling from the loss of two teenagers, but they're coming together to help their families and each other.

Casa Amigos in Merrill is donating 20% of every order to the families of Aiden Grefe and Dakota Brown.

"I consider everyone that comes to Casa Amigos as family," said Yareldi Gutierrez, owner of Casa Amigos.

That includes Dakota and Aiden who have come through their doors on several occasions. Now, the restaurant is putting on a fundraiser to help both families.

"We as a small community, we always try to help out, and hearing these kind of stories always breaks my heart," said Gutierrez. "I have three kids of my own and I just couldn't imagine."

The fundraiser goes for both Merrill and Marshfield locations on Thursday and Friday. They're hoping to help out any way they can because a loss of life, is irreplaceable.

"No matter how old your babies get, they will always be your babies. Always," said Gutierrez.

The fundraiser has been a hit so far with dozens, even hundreds showing up to support the cause, including classmates.

"We want to help them out any way we can," said Emma Frazier, a student at Merrill High School. "Just being there for the family and making sure they get the support they need," said Sophie Simon, also a student at Merrill.

The community efforts showing that everyone is coming together to support each other. Both Simon and Frazier say school has been quiet since hearing the news, but they want to do their part.

"There's not a lot we can do as students, so it's nice to just be able to take this opportunity and help pitch in a little bit," said Frazier.

That shows a lot about how impenetrable the Merrill community is.

"I love Merrill. We always come together to help each other out. In bad situations, and good situations, we all come together and help out," said Gutierrez.

The fundraiser will carry on into Friday. Casa Amigos knows there's going to be a massive showing of support, and they're ready for it as they help give back to a touching cause.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

Tags

Recommended for you