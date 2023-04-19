Merrill business gives back to families of missing teens

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Merrill community is reeling from the loss of two teenagers, but they're coming together to help their families and each other.
Casa Amigos in Merrill is donating 20% of every order to the families of Aiden Grefe and Dakota Brown.
"I consider everyone that comes to Casa Amigos as family," said Yareldi Gutierrez, owner of Casa Amigos.
That includes Dakota and Aiden who have come through their doors on several occasions. Now, the restaurant is putting on a fundraiser to help both families.
"We as a small community, we always try to help out, and hearing these kind of stories always breaks my heart," said Gutierrez. "I have three kids of my own and I just couldn't imagine."
The fundraiser goes for both Merrill and Marshfield locations on Thursday and Friday. They're hoping to help out any way they can because a loss of life, is irreplaceable.
"No matter how old your babies get, they will always be your babies. Always," said Gutierrez.
The fundraiser has been a hit so far with dozens, even hundreds showing up to support the cause, including classmates.
"We want to help them out any way we can," said Emma Frazier, a student at Merrill High School. "Just being there for the family and making sure they get the support they need," said Sophie Simon, also a student at Merrill.
The community efforts showing that everyone is coming together to support each other. Both Simon and Frazier say school has been quiet since hearing the news, but they want to do their part.
"There's not a lot we can do as students, so it's nice to just be able to take this opportunity and help pitch in a little bit," said Frazier.
That shows a lot about how impenetrable the Merrill community is.
"I love Merrill. We always come together to help each other out. In bad situations, and good situations, we all come together and help out," said Gutierrez.
The fundraiser will carry on into Friday. Casa Amigos knows there's going to be a massive showing of support, and they're ready for it as they help give back to a touching cause.