Merrill business raises $1,500 for the Never Forgotten Honor Flight

MERRILL, Wi. (WAOW)-- Three veterans will soon be going on the trip of a lifetime, thanks to an area business paying the way.
Employees at Weinbrenner Shoe Company in Merrill raised over $700 for the Never Forgotten Honor Flight at the company's 130th-anniversary celebration. The shoe company then matched the amount raised by employees bringing the total to $1,500.
The money is going right back into the community and helping three veterans go to Washington D.C.
Ronald Knapp (Marshfield)
Arnold Lange (Merrill)
Donald Marquis (Merrill)
Weinbrenner President Jeff Burns said the price of freedom isn't free, and donations like these give back to those who served.
"A lot of the veterans can't afford to go back there," Burns said. "So we are very fortunate to be able to raise money to send three Veterans back to the festivities."
All three veterans will head off to the nation's capital in September.