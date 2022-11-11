Merrill Fire makes history, introducing the first women to join the department

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) - Fire and EMS departments throughout the area are struggling to fill positions, but this week the Merrill Fire Department expanded its ranks - making history along the way.
To Kendall Nelson and the crew at the Merrill FD, she's the 189th member of the team.
But along with it comes a major milestone - being the first full time employed women in the departments 125 year history.
Firefighter/Paramedic Nelson has made stops with Fire and EMS departments in Tomahawk and Mosinee over the past seven years.
Finally landing in Merrill, first as a limited term employee and now as a full-time firefighter.
Nelson says her previous experiences prepared her for the position she's in today
“Be the person you want to be don't let anyone stop you or get in the way. Life is too short, and in our field of work I'm very fortunate to be in this field and do what I love which is helping people - I'm just proudest to be apart of the fire department," said Kendall Nelson, Firefighter/Paramedic.
Nelson was sworn in this week, and while she is the department's first female firefighter -she likely won't be the last.
Merrill Fire Chief Josh Klug says male or female never came into the hiring decision, Nelson was overall the best person for the job.