Merrill firefighter death reclassified as “In The Line of Duty” 80 years later

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAU) — The death of a Merrill firefighter in 1941 has officially been reclassified as a line-of-duty death after new information was discovered by the department, local historians, and his family.
Fire Cheif Josh Klug says new information regarding the death of Chief Adlord Talbot shows that he suffered an apparent heart attack just before a shift change in October 1941. The death was not classified as in the line of duty at the time.
Fast forward 80 years and new information from local historian Michael Caylor indicated that not did the death occur at the fire station, but Talbot had also performed duties including fire inspections and responding to at least one fire call.
Those details were submitted to the state Fire and EMS Memorial organizers, who have officially agreed to classify Talbot’s death as in the line of duty. Meaning his name will be added to the fallen firefighter memorial in Wisconsin Rapids, and will also be memorialized at the city’s fire station.
Talbot was 60 years old at the time of his death. His family has been informed of the change and will participate in a ceremony to memorialize him at a later date.