Merrill holds contest to name garbage truck

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- People living in Merrill can help the city name their garbage and recycling trucks.
Those names were picked by third- and fourth graders in the Merrill School District, and now residents get to have the final say.
People are asked to vote just once for each truck, and voting is open through Friday, May 5. You can vote online here or at the following locations:
- Merrill Chamber of Commerce
- Merrill City Hall
- Merrill Enrichment Center
- Sawmill Brewing Company
- T.B. Scott Library
- The Smith Center
The garbage truck names are:
- HUMPty Dumpty
- The American Recellorator 5,000
- Trashy
- One Man's Trash is Another Man's Treasure
- Garbage Goblin
- 21 Junk Street
- The City's Stink Stealer
And, the recycling truck names are:
- The Green Beast
- The Ultimate Remaker Stomper Truck 10,000
- Rebecca Rachel Richards as in (R.R.R - Reduce, Reuse, Recycle)
- Restless Robert Recycling
- Pac Man
- Bin Diesel
- Merrill's Cruncher Muncher