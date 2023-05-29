 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH TUESDAY...

Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the
15 to 25 percent range, will result in elevated wildfire
potential this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon. The areas of
greatest concern are the sandy soil regions of northern and
central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather over the past week and
a half has caused an increase in fire activity in recent days.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, and all-terrain vehicles all have
the potential to throw a spark and ignite a fire. Outdoor burning
should not be attempted. Visit the Wisconsin DNR website at
https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/#/BurnRestrictions and click on
the appropriate county to view current burning restrictions.

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM UNTIL 11 PM CDT MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect until 11 PM
CDT today. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Calumet, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Menominee,
Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Merrill Honors Fallen Veterans for Memorial Day

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) Memorial Day is a day to remember those that paid the ultimate price.

The community in Merrill spent the day remembering those from close to home, by renaming streets after fallen heroes.

At the corner of Sales Street, and Main Street you can see a blue sign that reads "Sgt. Ryan Jopek Road, KIA Operation Iraqi Freedom, 8-1-2006."

The sign honors Sergeant Ryan Jopek who is from Merrill. 

His brother Steven got to unveil the sign to the public.

The day was filled with many emotions, but one continued to ring through.

Just how special Jopek was to so many around him.

Over 10 service members were recognized, and the city is taking future applicants for more streets to be named after fallen veterans.

