Merrill Honors Fallen Veterans for Memorial Day

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) Memorial Day is a day to remember those that paid the ultimate price.
The community in Merrill spent the day remembering those from close to home, by renaming streets after fallen heroes.
At the corner of Sales Street, and Main Street you can see a blue sign that reads "Sgt. Ryan Jopek Road, KIA Operation Iraqi Freedom, 8-1-2006."
The sign honors Sergeant Ryan Jopek who is from Merrill.
His brother Steven got to unveil the sign to the public.
The day was filled with many emotions, but one continued to ring through.
Just how special Jopek was to so many around him.
Over 10 service members were recognized, and the city is taking future applicants for more streets to be named after fallen veterans.