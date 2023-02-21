Merrill man sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for tax crimes

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — A 61-year-old Merrill man was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison and three years' probation for failure to pay over $850,000 in employment taxes.
RELATED: Merrill man charged with environmental, fraud and tax crimes
Shibilski was a minority owner and CEO/CFO of 5R Processors (5R), which had locations in Ladysmith, Catawba, Glen Flora, Wisconsin, and Morristown, Tennessee. 5R was involved in the recycling of electronic equipment and other assets.
According to a press release from Western District of Wisconsin U.S. Department of Justice, Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson found that the government presented overwhelming evidence showing that Shibilski had been in charge of 5R’s operations and finances since March 2013, and had been the primary decisionmaker on which bills to pay and not pay, including not paying the employment taxes of 5R and associated businesses.
According to the release:
"As part of the plea agreement, Shibilski agreed to pay monies towards the remediation of the leaded glass storage sites for 5R in Wisconsin and Tennessee in the amount of: (1) $100,000 to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and (2) $100,000 to Paint Oak LLC, Knoxville, Tennessee."