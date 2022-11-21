Merrill park adds security cameras in hopes of catching vandals

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) - Normal Park in Merrill is planning to add extra surveillance to the park after a string of vandalisms that go back to this past summer.
Normal Park opened up just a little over three years ago, but the damage that vandals have caused is anything but normal.
The park's playground has been the recent target. The incidents have racked up costs and fees to fix, and now the park is adding more cameras in hopes of the vandals stopping or catching them.
"It's just a shame that happens," said Steve Hass, Mayor of Merrill. "It takes a lot of man power. It takes extra money to get it, and the kids are without it."
Merrill Police are investigating, but no leads they can share have been released. Officials said that if there's any suspicious activity in the area to report it immediately.