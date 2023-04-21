Merrill teens' celebration of life, funeral services planned

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) - Memorial, celebration of life and funeral services have been scheduled for two Merrill teenagers who died earlier this week.
Austin Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported missing Sunday and their bodies were discovered in Oneida County Forest on Tuesday. Grefe was a junior, while Brown was a sophomore at Merrill High School.
A memorial service will be held for Grefe at 11 a.m. Monday, April 24 at Les & Jim’s Lincoln Lanes Banquet Hall, 1208 N Center Ave., Merrill, WI 54452.
A visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until the time of service also at Les & Jim’s Lincoln Lanes Banquet Hall. In Grefe's obituary, he is described as a "sweet and gentle soul. The obit also said, "If Aiden touched your heart, know that you hold a piece of him forever."
According to Brown's obituary, a celebration of life for Brown will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, 903 E. 3rd St., in Merrill.