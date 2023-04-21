 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Yellow River at Babcock affecting Wood County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Yellow River...including Babcock...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, Water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:10 AM CDT Friday the stage was 1167.5 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Merrill teens' celebration of life, funeral services planned

  • Updated
  • 0
Missing Lincoln County Teens

Aiden Grefe (17) and Dakota Brown (16) of Merrill

 Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) - Memorial, celebration of life and funeral services have been scheduled for two Merrill teenagers who died earlier this week. 

Austin Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported missing Sunday and their bodies were discovered in Oneida County Forest on Tuesday. Grefe was a junior, while Brown was a sophomore at Merrill High School. 

A memorial service will be held for Grefe at 11 a.m. Monday, April 24 at Les & Jim’s Lincoln Lanes Banquet Hall, 1208 N Center Ave., Merrill, WI 54452.

A visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until the time of service also at Les & Jim’s Lincoln Lanes Banquet Hall. In Grefe's obituary, he is described as a "sweet and gentle soul. The obit also said, "If Aiden touched your heart, know that you hold a piece of him forever."

According to Brown's obituary, a celebration of life for Brown will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, 903 E. 3rd St., in Merrill. 

Missing teens confirmed to be bodies found in Oneida County Forest

Tags

Recommended for you