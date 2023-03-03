Merrill woman sentenced to federal prison in case stemming from homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) – A 32-year-old Merrill woman was sentenced to 1, year, 1-day in federal prison on Friday for making false statements during the purchase of two firearms.
Ashley Zastrow, 32, purchased two firearms in Wisconsin Rapids on Jan. 13, 2022. To complete the purchase, she represented that she was the actual buyer of these firearms when in fact she was not.
The charges Zastrow faced stemmed from one of the guns she purchased was used in a homicide.
According to a press release form the Western District of Wisconsin U.S. Department of Justice:
An investigation by law enforcement revealed that Zastrow purchased these firearms for someone who accompanied her to the store and provided her with cash at the time of purchase. This offense is known as a “straw purchase.” The person Zastrow provided the firearms is prohibited by law from possessing firearms as a result of previous felony convictions and allegedly used one of the firearms purchased by Zastrow to commit a homicide.
Zastrow's prison term will be followed by a 3-year stint on supervised release.
Also according to the release:
"In sentencing Zastrow, U.S. District Judge William M. Conley stated that she made a “disastrous” choice to transfer firearms to a prohibited person and could not ignore the fact that this choice contributed to a woman’s death. Judge Conley also reasoned that a prison sentence was warranted given the defendant’s poor performance on pre-trial release and nominal efforts to confront her methamphetamine addiction.
This case has been brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the U.S. Justice Department’s program to reduce violent crime. The PSN approach involves collaboration by federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and communities to prevent and deter gun violence.
The charge against Zastrow was the result of an investigation conducted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Merrill Police Department, and Federal Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the Marshfield Police Department."