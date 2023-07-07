Metro Ride updates bus shelters

WAUSAU (WAOW) — You may have noticed some updated digs - or will be soon - if you are waiting for a Metro Ride bus.
With funding provided through Marathon County’s Elderly and Disabled Transportation Program all shelters across the Metro Ride system are currently being replaced with new, improved and accessible shelters. Some are already completed, including at Northcentral Technical College and Northcentral Health Care.
The shelters were about 30 years old and been in place since the early 1990s.
According to a press release from Metro Ride, the older shelters "exceeded their useful life and are beginning to decay, and the pre-Americans with Disabilities Act design precludes those with mobility devices from using them."
“The new shelters will offer amenities such as seating and solar powered LED lights which will make them more inviting for riders to use during winter months when there is less daylight” said Matthew Rosenbloom-Jones, the Director of Metro Ride in the release. “And of course, their ADA-compliant design will mean they can be used easily by those with mobility devices.”
The new shelters have already appeared at all six locations across the City that Metro Ride is responsible for: North Central Health Care and Sturgeon Bluff Apartments on the A route, Northcentral Technical College on the B route, Kannenberg Plaza on the D route, Marshfield Clinic on the I route and Horace Mann Middle School on the H route.
Metro Ride staff will perform finishing touches to the new shelters including installing seating and lighting in the next few weeks.