Mid-State celebrates new Healthcare Simulation Center

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids is now home to the Mid-State Healthcare Simulation Center.
Mid-State Technical College, along with multiple community partners, gathered at the Simulation Center to celebrate the project's success.
"The Simulation Center was not just a learning tool, it was the foundation for me and my continued learning," said Terri Combs, a graduate of Mid-State and user of the Simulation Center.
The main objective is for students to get real-time feedback -- learning through mistakes without putting a patient's health at risk.
"This is a great place, because if I make a mistake, I am not hurting anybody. But, I wont forget that mistake," said Dr. Collen Kane, Dean of Health for Mid-State Technical College.
It also allows both Mid-state students and Aspirus Health Care professionals to get hands-on experience with the state-of-the-art technology.
"We did a lot of simulations with high fidelity mannequins, which basically breathed, you could give medications to, you were able to hook them up to monitors. You were able to see everything on them, just like you would a human being," Combs said.
The Simulation Center launched in April 2021 - but the pandemic kept the partners from celebrating, but today they got to celebrate.
"Celebration brings the community together, so having today after wanting to do this two years ago - today is so special because if anything it values the need for us to work together even more," said Dr. Kane.
Aspirus officials also say they hope the investment in technology shows their commitment to their current and future workers.
The Simulation Center is expected to see over 350 Mid-State students this semester.