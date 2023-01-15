Mid State Hosting Mental Health Work Shop

Mid State Technical College is hosting workshops to help those who are struggling with mental health issues.
Joseph Reid, the author of the book 'Broken Like Me', will be hosting mental health workshops at all three of Mid State's locations. The workshops focus on helping people whose careers are taking a toll on their mental health, and helping them understand their own unique talents.
Reid said, "I guess one of the things that they're going to learn is that they're not alone, but then to find out to what degree they're not alone is really significant, and so I talk very personally about my struggle."
Reid says that sharing his own experiences with mental health issues helps others be able to do the same. All workshops are free and open to the public.