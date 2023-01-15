Mid State Hosting Mental Health Work Shop

Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL DURING THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE... .An approaching weather system will spread freezing rain and a little snow across the advisory area late tonight. Sub-freezing surface and road temperatures will allow precipitation to freeze on contact and create slippery or even icy roads. Motorists are urged to give yourself extra time for your Monday morning commute should hazardous driving conditions develop. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Light freezing rain. Ice accumulations up to 0.10 of an inch. Minor snow amounts are also possible. * WHERE...Marathon, Menominee, and Shawano Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&