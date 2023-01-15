 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL DURING THE MONDAY MORNING
COMMUTE...

.An approaching weather system will spread freezing rain and a
little snow across the advisory area late tonight. Sub-freezing
surface and road temperatures will allow precipitation to freeze on
contact and create slippery or even icy roads.  Motorists are urged
to give yourself extra time for your Monday morning commute should
hazardous driving conditions develop.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Light freezing rain. Ice accumulations up to 0.10 of an
inch. Minor snow amounts are also possible.

* WHERE...Marathon, Menominee, and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Monday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

&&

Mid State Hosting Mental Health Work Shop

  • Updated
  • 0
Mid State Hosting Mental Health Work Shop

Mid State Technical College is hosting workshops to help those who are struggling with mental health issues.

Joseph Reid, the author of the book 'Broken Like Me', will be hosting mental health workshops at all three of Mid State's locations. The workshops focus on helping people whose careers are taking a toll on their mental health, and helping them understand their own unique talents. 

Reid said, "I guess one of the things that they're going to learn is that they're not alone, but then to find out to what degree they're not alone is really significant, and so I talk very personally about my struggle."

Reid says that sharing his own experiences with mental health issues helps others be able to do the same. All workshops are free and open to the public.

Tags

Recommended for you