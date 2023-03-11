 Skip to main content
Mid State Independent Living holds skating event

  • Updated
  • 0
Mid State Independent Living holds skating event

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- (WAOW) People with disabilities can often find it hard to feel included, but Mid State Independent Living gave them the opportunity to hit the ice and score, right alongside some college athletes.

Children and adults from all over Portage County came to K.B. Willett Area to show off their best skating skills at the annual Adaptive Skating Event. They spent the afternoon getting hockey coaching, and taking laps around the ice, all for a good cause. 

Alex Lena, an independent living consultant with Mid State Independent Living, said, "It's an opportunity for people to come out and try something that they might not have thought previously possible, especially this type of activity of ice skating is generally thought of as not possible if you have a physical limitation."

Organizers saying attendance was the highest it's ever been, with volunteers coming in from across the community, including the UWSP Women's Hockey Team. Lena saying he's already looking forward to next year. 

