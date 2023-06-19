Mid-State Technical College starts new Fire and EMS program

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) — It's something News 9 has covered for months now.
Fire and EMS crews needing more and more people.
That's why Mid-State Technical College is launching a new program to get things headed in the right direction.
"We do want to have good qualified candidates that are coming out of our program that are going to help meet the need of our local departments," said Rick Anderson Associate Dean at MSTC.
The Fire Service Certification Program is a 15 credit course that takes two years for students.
The costs is estimated at less than $3,000. They focus on skills such as fire suppression, victim rescue, salvage, and overhaul.
All of it takes place not just in the class but out in the field as well. With real life simulations putting students in situations they will be in when in the industry.
So, that way when things actually heat up, they can stay cool.
It is also open for high school students toe enroll as well, however, some activities do have age restrictions.
The program will be hosted at both Marshfield, and Wisconsin Rapids locations.