...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTH-CENTRAL AND PORTIONS
OF NORTHEAST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Calumet, Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln,
Marathon, Northern Marinette, Menominee, Northern Oconto, Oneida,
Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago
and Wood.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY
level. The best chance to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index
will occur across south central and southeast Wisconsin. In these
areas, people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while
everyone should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Elsewhere in
the advisory area, the sensitive groups described above should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Mid-State Technical College starts new Fire/EMS Program

  • Updated
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) — It's something News 9 has covered for months now.

Fire and EMS crews needing more and more people.

That's why Mid-State Technical College is launching a new program to get things headed in the right direction.

"We do want to have good qualified candidates that are coming out of our program that are going to help meet the need of our local departments," said Rick Anderson Associate Dean at MSTC.

The Fire Service Certification Program is a 15 credit course that takes two years for students.

The costs is estimated at less than $3,000. They focus on skills such as fire suppression, victim rescue, salvage, and overhaul.

All of it takes place not just in the class but out in the field as well. With real life simulations putting students in situations they will be in when in the industry.

So, that way when things actually heat up, they can stay cool.

It is also open for high school students toe enroll as well, however, some activities do have age restrictions.

The program will be hosted at both Marshfield, and Wisconsin Rapids locations.