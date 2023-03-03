Mid State to hold free welding training

MARSHFIELD, Wis. -- (WAOW) Mid State Technical College will host a free workshop for high school students this summer, to teach them welding and all the job options available with the skill. School officials hope the class can literally spark a future career with the next generation of welders.
Ryan Kawski, the dean of applied technology, said, "The goal of this summer program offering is to provide entry level of welding experience for these students, get them a local certificate in our welding program."
Applications for the program can be found on their website.