Mid-State to offer free mental health seminars

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- As mental health issues continue to arise in the community, Mid-State Technical College will introduce mental health seminars.

Starting next week they will be hosting seminars at there Wisconsin Rapids campus.

The seminars will be delivered by best-selling author Joseph Reid.

"There is no shame, there should be no stigma attached to this. If you're struggling, talk to somebody," said Rick Anderson, Associate Dean, Protective & Human Services, "That's the best first step somebody could take, and that's really what I hope people will get from this."

All sessions are funded by Aspirus Health and The Mid-State Foundation, and are free of charge to anyone who attends.

For more information, or to reserve your seat by clicking here, and going to "Contact Courses".

