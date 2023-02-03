Mike Thompson steps down as Never Forgotten Honor Flight President

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Thirteen years after he helped start the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, Mike Thompson is stepping down as its president.
"It's important to have new blood in the leading position," Thompson said in an interview Friday.
Thompson, an Air Force veteran, teamed up with Marine Corps veteran Jim Campbell to start the organization in November of 2009.
Since then, Mike has served as president for 11 of those years.
But now, he said, it's time for someone else to step up.
The 73-year-old said he wants to spend more time with his grandchildren and more time traveling.
It's hard to measure the impact Thompson has had, but since its inception, the Never Forgotten Honor Flight has flown 42 missions, sending 3,978 veterans to see the memorials to their wars.
"It's by far the most important thing I've done in my life," Thompson said.
Ken Moberg, who has been part of the organizations board of directors, was approved unanimously to take over as president of the organization.
Thompson said he'll remain somewhat active with the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.
"Ken will be a strong leader, and I'll be a strong supporter," Thompson said.
For more information on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, click here.