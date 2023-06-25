Miltrim Farms becomes female dominated

Athens, Wis. (WAOW) -- Miltrim Farms is a fourth-generation dairy farm dating back to 1931.
Kevin Trimner and his wife Jessica Pralle-Trimner now handle the operations for the farm.
Kevin being the descendant of the family farm.
Jessica handles most of the on-site farm operation's and she says its nothing new to her.
"I actually come from a family of women where I am the six-generation farmer," said Jessica.
The farming of 3000 cows is causing the staffing to grow more.
Jessica adding how her farm is more female influenced than some other farms.
"But here at Miltrim Farms what's really cool and what I am proud of is 50 percent of our diary staff so every day I am working with highly educated and passionate woman," said Jessica.
Jessica states how important it is to support local farmers and shop for Proudly Wisconsin Cheese in local stores.
To find out more about Miltrim Farms you can visit their website.