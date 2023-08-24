Minocqua Brewing Company files lawsuit against Town of Minocqua

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) — Minocqua Brewing Company owner Kirk Bangstad has filed a lawsuit against the Town of Minocqua.

Bangstad alleges violations of both the United States Constitution and Wisconsin state law.

"This isn't just about a business," Bangstad said via news release. "It's about standing up for the core values that our nation was built on. We cannot stand by and let our constitutional rights be trampled upon."

In the lawsuit, Banstad stated that there was continued harassment and retaliation.

"Our company has always strived to be a positive force within the Minocqua community," Bangstad said. "To face such blatant discrimination and obstruction based on personal or political beliefs is both disheartening and fundamentally wrong."

At the root of the lawsuit is the Brewing Company has had a much more challenging zoning process than other local businesses.

The lawsuit alleges, "...biased members of the Town Board of Supervisors have been permitted to decide on zoning matters related to the Minocqua Brewing Company."

The release from Bangstad also said:

"Every business deserves a fair shot, and what we've experienced is a deliberate attempt to undermine our success. We just want an even playing field," Bangstad added. "It's troubling to think that those with personal biases are influencing decisions that impact our business and community."

Additionally, the lawsuit claims that the defendants have engaged in a campaign of intimidation against the brewery, filing complaints without proper authority and discriminating against them while ignoring similar complaints about other businesses.