Minocqua Brewing Company formally adds Oneida County to lawsuit against Town of Minocqua

Minocqua, Wis. (WAOW) -- Kirk Bangstad, the owner of Minocqua Brewing Company, announced Friday he's officially adding Oneida County to his lawsuit against the Town of Minocqua.
"This isn't just about a business; it's about standing up for the core values that our nation was built on,” said Bangstad.
Bangstad originally filed the lawsuit in late August against the Town of Minocqua.
Now he's added not only the County of Oneida, but Planning and Zoning Department Head Karl Jennrich and County Board Chairperson Scott Holewisnski among others.
We reached out to both men, along with others named in the suit for comment, but have not heard back.