Minocqua starting new electronic voter check-in

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) -- There will be a new way for Minocqua voters to check-in at the polls.
The town is using electronic poll books for Tuesday's election, which voters can check-in and register on.
Minocqua's clerk, Roben Haggart, says it's similar to an iPad, but is not connected to the internet, but to a private server for the town.
She says it will make it easier for everyone to vote and make sure everyone's vote is counted.
"It's very easy to do, it takes away a lot of human error," Haggart said, "You can register and vote, (it) saves lots of paper."
She says the changes comes after the Wisconsin Elections Commission recommended electronic books for towns with populations over 3,000 people.