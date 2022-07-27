Miracle kid comes home after two-year hospital stay

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- A father-son duo returned home a week ago after spending more than two years in the hospital.
Kingston Wraggs, 3, has been fighting for his life in a hospital bed since he was less than a year old with his dad, Tommy, right by his side.
Kingston and his dad are now, thankfully, one week into their new life at home.
"To be (home), it's unbelievable," Tommy Wraggs said. "The only life we've known is at the hospital."
He admits it's a work in progress and they're still adjusting, but he wouldn't trade it for anything.
Kingston's health issues first started around three-months-old, when a bulge appeared on his abdomen.
He was diagnosed with congenital nephrotic syndrome, a rare kidney disease, and he needed a transplant.
"With Kingston, even though he was in an induced coma, even just rubbing his hand and talking to him, he was sort of smiling," Tommy Wraggs said. "Everyone knew he was sick, except him."
That wasn't the only hurdle Kingston faced. He developed a flesh-eating infection while in the hospital, and technically died for two minutes.
When presented with a less than 3% chance to live, Wraggs didn't give up on his son.
"One of his doctors told me, you're the only one that knew. I asked him, '"Knew what?'" he recalled. "He said, '"you're the only one that knew he was going to live.'"
Kingston pulled through, got the transplant and is now, finally, at home.
His dad says they're building a new life.
"This is my partner, we're in it together," he said.
Kingston, who loves people and princess movies, is happy and learning to walk and talk.
"This is our life and it's the best one I can live. I feel very happy, very fulfilled. Being with Kingston is not a sacrifice."
He says that if you know someone going through a difficult time, reach out to see how you can help. He also has advice for parents with sick children.
"I would encourage anyone, don't give up."
Wraggs says he's grateful for the nurses, doctors and family that helped during Kingston's stay.
They're now figuring out their new normal, hoping to raise money for a wheelchair van and eventually a specially-designed home.
Kingston's aunt set up a GoFundMe for them, which can be found here.